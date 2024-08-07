Recapturing Crimea is much easier than Donbas - Budanov

From a military point of view, it is much easier to recapture Crimea than Donbas.

This opinion was expressed by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, Forbes Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Budanov, it is possible to drive the Russians out of Crimea through two key entry points to the peninsula.

"The Russians have a favorite idea of 'impregnable Crimea', but they are wrong. There are two entry points to Crimea - from the Russian side and from ours: The Crimean bridge and the land isthmus. The issue of recapturing it is our frontline operations: from the Russian side - by destroying communications, from our side - by putting pressure. And then that's it - Crimea is isolated," the DIU chief said.

Budanov noted that during its existence, Crimea was conquered several times during many military conflicts, and states that sought to take possession of the peninsula usually achieved this goal. According to him, the main problem of any aggressor whose troops were in Crimea was always the inability to hold the Perekop Isthmus, as its loss led to a rapid collapse of defense.

"When I say that we will enter Crimea, we are already entering," the DIU chief added.

Earlier, Budanov did not rule out that the Kerch Bridge would be destroyed in the near future.

