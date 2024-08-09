SSU drones hit "Lipetsk-2" airfield, where more than 700 KABs and several dozen fighters were stored - source

The Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Special Forces, struck at the Russian military airfield "Lipetsk-2".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

At the time of the attack, there were several dozen fighter jets and helicopters at the airfield, as well as warehouses with more than 700 guided bombs, the source said.

After the drone strike, an explosion occurred, causing a chain detonation and a large-scale fire on a large part of the airfield.

Russian authorities confirmed the detonation and announced the evacuation of residents of nearby settlements.

At the same time, most of the planes did not have time to take off from the "Lipetsk-2" airfield.

To recap, in Lipetsk on the night of 9 August 2024, locals reported a "massive drone attack". The authorities claimed that air defence systems were operating.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later confirmed that warehouses with guided bombs and a number of other facilities in the vicinity of the airfield were hit at the Lipetsk airfield.

