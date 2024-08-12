UN office to be opened in Kherson soon - UN Resident Coordinator Brown

The United Nations office will soon be opened in the city of Kherson.

This was reported by Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We are opening a UN office in Kherson. In July, I visited several possible locations. This is the answer to your question about what's next. Will we forget? We will not forget about the war because we are present there. I've been to Kherson dozens of times, but I want us to be more physically present there. I know that in Kyiv people sometimes say: why do we need the UN? Ask the people of Kherson. They know," Brown said.

The representative of the Organization also emphasized that the situation in Kherson and the region remains difficult due to constant Russian shelling and the consequences of the Russians' explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"I have to mention Kherson, where the situation is very difficult. We are trying to do as much as possible. And it's not just supplies we provide there, but also services. UNICEF does a lot with Vodokanal, WHO and UNFPA support hospitals. So we are trying to improve the situation as people stay at home," said the coordinator.

It should be noted that Denise Brown is completing her 2-year mission. Matthias Schmale is the new UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine.

