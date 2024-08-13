Poll: 46% of Ukrainians support criminal liability for any cooperation with occupation administrations
46% of Ukrainians believe that criminal liability should be introduced for any cooperation with the occupiers. 52% of Ukrainians believe that criminal liability should be imposed on citizens only for cooperation that has led to serious consequences.
This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, Censor.NET reports.
The share of those who see criminal liability for any cooperation as necessary has decreased by 6% compared to the 2023 poll.
Most often, Ukrainians believe that collaboration activities include holding senior positions in the occupation authorities (48% of respondents); participation in the organization of illegal elections and referendums (46%); and military service in the occupation armed forces (44%).
According to the survey, 60% of respondents believe that the degree and non-criminal forms of punishment for collaboration should be determined by the court. According to 40% of Ukrainians, amnesty can be granted for performing socially useful work to rebuild the country and for crimes that did not result in the death of people.
