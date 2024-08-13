Ukraine’s actions in Kursk region of RF are defensive - Polish Prime Minister Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is an exercise of the internationally recognized right to self-defense.

Commenting on the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region, Tusk emphasized that "Ukraine's actions are defensive actions."

"What Russian troops and Russian aviation are doing on Ukrainian territory has signs of genocide, inhuman crimes. And Ukraine has every right to wage war in such a way as to paralyze Russia in its aggressive intentions as effectively as possible," Tusk said.

The Polish prime minister added that the government is in constant contact with the Ukrainian side, "but, of course, we are not talking about consultations, which mean that someone in Kyiv should coordinate with me on what day, where, who will move."

"We support Ukraine in a war that is defensive," Tusk emphasized.

What is happening in the Kursk region

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

The authorities of the Kursk region reported "attempts to break through the border".

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defence assured that there was no advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

A video was posted online showing a group of Russian prisoners of war walking under escort on a road in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

Dictator Vladimir Putin called the events "another large-scale provocation".

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bundestag's defence committee, Faber, wished the Ukrainian armed forces good luck near Kursk. According to the French Ministry of Defence, "the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region has been an initial success". The Washington Post reports that Ukraine has taken control of the Sudzha gas station.

At the same time, the UN Secretary-General has no information about the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: "We have no representatives in the area".

Forbes wrote that at least three brigades, each with up to 2,000 soldiers, are involved in the operation in the Kursk region. One of them, the 80th Air Assault Brigade, is one of the most powerful in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine controls 74 settlements in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.