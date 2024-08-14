Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration refuses to provide estimates of construction of underground schools for UAH 610 million - media

SE "Local Roads of Zaporizhzhia Region" Zaporizhzhia RMA has been delaying access to the estimates for the construction of underground schools worth UAH 610 million for two months.

Thus, the State Enterprise "Local Roads of Zaporizhzhia Region" of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has been delaying access to the estimates for the construction of underground schools worth UAH 610 million for two months, the "Zaporizhzhia Investigations Centre" reports.

Construction of underground schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast began in June 2024. The total contract value is UAH 610 million. However, no estimates have been published in Prozorro.

"So no one can find out at what prices concrete and rebar for the foundation, acrylic and putty for the next stage, and other materials for construction are purchased. At the same time, a large share of these hundreds of millions is money from foreign donors. Therefore, they require special control.

The estimate here refers to a summary list of resources, which indicates the prices of materials purchased for construction. In electronic form, it can be in .pdf (or Word/Excel) format or as part of a complete estimate in .imd format," the journalists write.

"Local Roads" responded to a request for estimates of these facilities in July. They explained that uploading estimates to the tender documentation is not required by the current legislation. According to the Law on Public Procurement, the contracting authority may indeed not require the contractor to submit estimates to the tender documentation.

"That's why Zaporizhzhia road builders did not demand any documents from the contractors to confirm that the contractual value was not set ‘from the ceiling’. At the same time, 'ZIC' stressed that in its response, "Local Roads" noted that NGOs are not included in the list of bodies authorised to exercise control in the field of procurement. In other words, they questioned the need to provide the 'ZIC' with documents at all," the authors of the material noted.

At the same time, Zaporizhzhia Investigations Centre published references to laws and arguments that price confirmation should be included in the documentation in its second request. In July, they were again told that no matter what, ProZorro did not have the estimate. They said that the final document with prices would be agreed upon at the stage of concluding the contract.

In the third request, 'ZIC' was asked to provide the cost estimates that were agreed upon directly at the time of contracting. However, 'Local Roads' replied that they were having great difficulty working due to the long power outages. There was no time to prepare a response, so it was postponed for 30 working days.

When sending the third request, the 'ZIC' contacted MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, who heads the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech. The MP was also told about the difficulties in his work due to the power outage. However, they stated that they were ready to provide all the necessary documents for scanning if someone came and did it themselves.

‘ZIC' agreed. On 1 August, 'Local Roads' received another letter from Yurchyshyn's office informing them that Kateryna Zvereva would come to the office on 7 August for a scan.

However, when the 'ZIC' employee arrived at the office, she was told that on 6 August, they had just sent a message to the MP's office about another extension. They explained that they did not have time to prepare a large amount of documents.

"And for some reason, they did not inform us whether there is an electronic file with the estimate at all. Now ‘Local Roads’ has taken time to prepare the documents until the beginning of September. By this time, a significant part of the work at prices unknown to the public will have been completed. Therefore, 'ZIC' is preparing requests for the first acts of work performed," "Nashi Hroshi" added.

