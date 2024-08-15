Air defense shot down all 29 "Shahed" UAVs that Russian Federation launched over Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 15 August 2024, the enemy launched three Kh-59 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and 29 Shahed-type attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and electronic warfare systems of the Air Force shot down 29 enemy UAVs in the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

