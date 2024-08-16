At night, Russians tried to attack Kyiv with "shaheds": air defence was working

On the night of 16 August, Russian invaders attacked the capital with "shaheds" launched from the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko.

"At night, the enemy again tried to launch an air strike on Kyiv. According to the Air Force, according to preliminary data, attack UAVs were launched from the area of Kursk region of Russia. The enemy aircraft reached the capital in about 2 hours. The air alert in the city lasted 44 minutes," the statement said.

Air defence forces and equipment were deployed in Kyiv, according to preliminary information, there were no destructions or casualties in the capital

"I would like to draw your attention to the recent increase in air raids. The day before there were 4 of them per day. And since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 1,200 have sounded in Kyiv in more than 900 days," Popko said.

