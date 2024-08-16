Air defense shot down 5 UAVs launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 16, 2024, the Russian occupiers struck with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three Shahed-type attack UAVs, and two drones of an unspecified type from the Kursk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat by the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and the EW means of the Air Force, all enemy UAVs were shot down in the Poltava, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Also remind, that on the night of August 16, the Russian invaders attacked the capital with "Shaheds", which were launched from the Kursk region.