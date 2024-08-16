General Staff: Enemy is most active in Pokrovsk axis - there is almost third of 75 attacks per day

The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. Russian occupiers continue to try to use their superiority in manpower and air support. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 75. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk axis - it conducted almost a third of all attacks there.

Shelling of Ukraine

The invaders used aviation and artillery to attack the border areas of Sumy region. In particular, the areas of Fotovyzh, Stara Huta, Novooleksandrivka and Druzhba came under artillery fire. The enemy fired from MLRS at Bachivsk. He also carried out air strikes near Stepka, Myropillia, Mala Rybytsia, Kyianytsi and Krasnopillia.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv axis, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops eight times in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. The battle is still ongoing in Vovchansk.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk axis seven times. The attacks near Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka and Andriivka were repelled by the Defense Forces. The attack towards Lozova is still ongoing. There is a battle going on. The occupants launched two air strikes with GBUs on Kupiansk-Vuzlove.

The situation in the east

In the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske and Torske. In total, there have been six combat engagements in this axis since the beginning of the day, and the battle near Makiivka is still ongoing. The situation is under control. The areas of Osynove, Druzheliubivka and Serebrianka came under fire from Russian bombs - in total, the occupiers used eight GBUs.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk axis, however, it receives a tough rebuff from Ukrainian soldiers. Thus, near Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Pereizne, the occupiers tried to push our units from their positions seven times. All attacks were stopped.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the invaders made three assault attacks near Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar. Two of these engagements are ongoing.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk axis increased to eight. The enemy is attacking near the towns of Toretsk and Bila Hora, where our defenders repelled two assaults. In the areas of New York, Zalizne and Nelipivka, six combat engagements have already been completed. The aggressor's aircraft bombed Toretsk, and the occupiers also shelled Dachne and New York with free-flight aerial rockets.

The Pokrovsk axis witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 23 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Vodiane, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Kalynivka, Ptyche and attacked towards Zelene Pole. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 17 enemy attacks, with six battles still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit by three Russian free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Kurakhove axis, the invaders have attacked our units nine times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka. They attacked the latter with free-flight aerial rockets.

The situation in the south

In the Vremivka axis, one enemy assault towards Kostiantynivka was repelled. Russian free-flight aerial rockets exploded near Vuhledar and Novodonetske - the invaders were firing from Ka-52 helicopter gunships.

In the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhiv axis, the occupiers tried to advance once unsuccessfully but were fiercely repulsed.

The situation is similar in the Prydniprovske axis, where one enemy attack was repelled.

