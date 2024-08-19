EU warned that Ukrainians will face difficult winter - Financial Times

Ukraine has lost half of its power generation capacity as a result of shelling and hostilities. Therefore, Ukrainians will face a more difficult winter than the previous one.

According to Censor.NET, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an article for the Financial Times.

"The coming winter will likely test the resilience of the Ukrainian people in a way that has not been seen on our continent since World War II," Simson said.

She noted that the intensity of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure has increased significantly, and some facilities have been destroyed after prompt reconstruction. Russia is destroying backup generators, heating stations, storage facilities, and power plants, which "has turned reconstruction into a Sisyphean task".

"To date, Russia has destroyed or seized about 9 GW of electricity produced by Ukraine. This is half of the electricity Ukraine needs in winter," said Simson, noting that Ukrainians could face a real humanitarian catastrophe in winter.

Read more: Next week, due to heat, blackouts may return - Ministry of Energy

The EU representative warned that the lack of electricity means no access to basic services: water pumps and sewerage networks will not work, and heating may be cut off. She warned that some places in Ukraine could become uninhabitable during the winter frosts.

And despite the fact that the EU supports Ukraine in repairing and reconstructing the energy sector, the international community "has to do much more".

The European Commissioner proposes an effective way to help: repairing damaged electricity and heat generating facilities; supplying more generators; installing solar panels on the roofs of hospitals, schools and residential buildings, as decentralised electricity generation is less susceptible to Russian attacks; increasing the maximum amount of electricity that can be exported to Ukraine from other European countries. Finally, strengthening passive defences of energy infrastructure.

"I urge everyone who is in a position to help Ukraine before the cold season arrives to do so. The European Commission will help provide your support. What is needed today is an unprecedented effort of solidarity and generosity. Ukraine must not be left alone as it prepares for its most difficult winter yet," Simson wrote.

Read more: Saturday will be without power outages - Ukrenergo