Air defence forces destroy 11 attack drones. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 19 August 2024, the Russian occupiers struck with 11 Shahed UAVs from the Kursk direction and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile units, aviation and airborne electronic warfare units of the Air Force shot down all enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions," the statement said.

