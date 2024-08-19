Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected the possibility of holding peace talks between Russia and Ukraine after the Ukrainian army began fighting in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the propaganda agencies TASS and RIA Novosti.

"The Russian president clearly said that any negotiations with Kyiv after the invasion of the Kursk region are out of the question," Lavrov said.

The aggressor country's foreign minister also called rumors about any contacts for negotiations with Kyiv rumors.

The information about such contacts, according to Lavrov, is a continuation of the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, where it was decided to set up working groups.

However, as Lavrov emphasized, this process is unacceptable to Moscow because its sole purpose is to promote an ultimatum called the Zelenskyy formula.

As a reminder, The Washington Post recently published an article stating that in August, Ukraine and Russia planned to send their delegations to Doha to negotiate an agreement that would stop attacks on energy and energy infrastructure on both sides. However, Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region put a stop to these secret talks.