Czech President Pavel considers Ukraine’s accession to NATO possible while it is partially occupied

Czech President Petr Pavel has expressed the opinion that Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance should not depend on the restoration of full control over its entire territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Pavel is convinced that the full restoration of Ukraine's control over its entire territory is not a "prerequisite" for NATO membership.

"If there is a demarcation, even of some administrative border, we can accept this administrative border as temporary and accept Ukraine into NATO on the territory it will control at that time," he explained.

The Czech President recalled the example of Germany, which was admitted to the Alliance in 1955, although part of its territory was occupied by the Soviet Union until 1990.

"Therefore, I think there is a solution, both technical and legal, to allow Ukraine to join NATO without dragging NATO into a conflict with the Russian Federation," Pavel said, adding that this is possible only after negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow begin.

He emphasized that democratic countries should consider the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine as only temporarily occupied.

Earlier it was reported that Czech President Petr Pavel believes that it is currently an unrealistic task for Ukraine to recapture the entire territory occupied by the aggressor country Russia.