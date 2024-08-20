Russians attacked with missiles and Shaheds: air defence forces destroyed 28 air targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 20 August 2024, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region, an Iskander-K cruise missile from Bryansk region, X-59 guided missiles from the airspace of Kursk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and 26 Shahed attack UAVs (launch areas - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, Kursk - RF).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units shot down 28 air targets: one Iskander-K cruise missile, two X-59 guided missiles and 25 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv regions," the statement said.

