Currently, there is no evacuation of local residents to the territory of Ukraine from the territories of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The population in the Kursk region in areas where there is no fighting, can leave on their own without the help of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on Radio Liberty by Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary defense committee, People's Deputy of the Voice party and a soldier who visited Kursk region.

"If there had been some kind of evacuation, I would have known about it. But now there is no evacuation. What I know is that people live there and those cities and towns that are in the rear of the Ukrainian troops, there are no hostilities there, people just continue to live there, our commandant's office under the leadership of General Eduard Moskalov has been established there, they maintain order and provide life support because according to the Geneva Conventions, the occupied territories, the state that occupies them, must be responsible for everything that happens there. We have occupied these territories and now our task is to be responsible for the local population that lives there," Kostenko said.

When asked whether the Russian side allows Russian citizens who want to leave the non-Russian-controlled part of Kursk region for the Russian-controlled territory to do so, Kostenko says that local residents have this option.

"Civilians have the opportunity to travel there. There is not a solid front line there. Therefore, there is a possibility, and whether the Russians let them through or not, the Russians can either let them through or destroy them on the way. That is why it is difficult to control it now, because there are hostilities, and where there are clashes, civilians definitely do not travel; where there are no (hostilities - ed.) and there are some field roads, it is quite difficult to control," the soldier said.

It is safe for civilians to stay in the Kursk region, which is controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and where no hostilities are taking place. There is no threat to Russian citizens, and there is no need to leave, Kostenko added.

