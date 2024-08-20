Ukraine is creating a support service for servicemen that will provide support in solving social and medical issues

On August 20, at a government meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted and implemented a resolution on the procedure for the work and activities of support services in the interests of social support for defenders and members of their families.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In particular, support services will be established in military administration bodies, military units, military training centers and institutions.

Such services will take care of military personnel, rank-and-file and senior civil defense personnel, police officers and their families.

"The number of soldiers in the army has increased significantly since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There are now a lot of civilians in the army who have never interacted with the army before. All of them need help in solving urgent issues they face during their service. That is why we are creating a completely new service whose main goal is to provide timely and high-quality assistance to military personnel. The support services will operate in all military units and will be dedicated to this area. They will deal not only with active servicemen, but also with family members of the killed, missing and captured," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova.

The main task of the support services will be to help servicemen solve a number of social and medical issues. These include:

Supporting the wounded, including by assisting them in referral and passing military medical commissions and medical and social medical commissions, and maintaining communication with their family members;

Accompanying family members of the deceased, missing and captured persons and assisting them in the realization of their respective benefits and guarantees;

Assistance in the preparation of documents necessary to provide them with certificates confirming their status, on the basis of which the relevant benefits and compensations are provided;

Participation in measures to accompany or support those who are discharged from service.

The authorized persons of the support services will identify and assess the social needs of servicemen and clarify information from healthcare facilities about the needs of the wounded and sick.

They will also provide all the necessary consultations and provide "feedback" to social service providers on how to address the current issues of servicemen and women.

The Ministry of Veterans recently reported that Ukraine has officially introduced a new profession - "Specialist in Support of War Veterans and Demobilized Persons." The first veterans' support specialists will start working in the fall.