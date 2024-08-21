Russia is preparing new propaganda operations in Europe against Ukrainian refugees - DIU

The Russian Federation is preparing new "anti-Ukrainian information" operations in Europe, aimed in particular at Ukrainian refugees. The goal of Russian propaganda is to persuade people who left because of the war not to return to Ukraine.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, during a discussion within the New Country project, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia is already taking appropriate measures in EU countries. In particular, in Italy, the Russians are using their accomplices - the so-called journalists from the Ukrainian occupied territory - to justify the genocidal war against Ukraine.

"These are presentations of various "fiction and documentary" books allegedly about Ukraine's crimes in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Skibitskyi said.

The DIU representative also stressed that the Russians are very actively working with our citizens who have left for European countries because of the war started by Russia.

"This is a very powerful work that the Russians have started: the creation of various societies, children's education, churches - all of which are used to make our Ukrainians lose their identity, and even more so - to never return to us," Skibitskyi explained.