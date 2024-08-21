BES has completed its investigation against Kolomoiskyi: He will be tried on 4 articles

BES detectives have completed a pre-trial investigation against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that the investigation against "a well-known businessman and former head of the Kyiv branch of one of the banks" has been completed.

"They are charged with embezzlement of more than UAH 5.36 billion of funds of a financial institution, a joint-stock company and participants in a joint investment agreement, as well as legalization of almost UAH 4.1 billion of proceeds of crime. Currently, the defense has been notified of the opening of the criminal proceedings for review," the statement said.

The BES stated that the materials of the pre-trial investigation were separated into a separate criminal proceeding, where it was reported that the investigation was completed under 4 articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 3 of article 27, part 3 of article 28, part 2 of article 366, part 3 of article 27, part 3 of article 28, part 2 of article 200, part 3 of article 27, part 3 of article 209, part 3 of article 27, part 5 of article 191.

"At the same time, the investigation against other members of the group organized and managed by the oligarch is ongoing. We are talking about illegal actions with bank documents during the suspect's failure to actually deposit UAH 5.8 billion into the bank's cash desk, as well as the misappropriation of more than UAH 5.3 billion, which was later legalized. Part of the money unjustifiably credited to the oligarch's personal accounts was formed at the expense of loans from a controlled bank. In particular, it is more than UAH 2 billion.

The detectives also proved that the businessman organized the seizure of more than UAH 3.3 billion from Ukrnafta and participants in joint investment agreements. In particular, during the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the suspect organized the misappropriation of the company's funds by entering into fictitious contracts for work that was not actually performed. Later, the suspect legalized more than UAH 4 billion obtained illegally," the Bureau said.

Kolomoiskyi's case

In September 2023, Kolomoiskyi was notified of suspicion under two articles. He is accused of fraud and legalization of the proceeds of crime. During the trial, the court imposed on Kolomoiskyi a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 509 million (later the bail was increased to UAH 3.9 billion).

Subsequently, the BES announced a change in the previously announced suspicion of Ihor Kolomoiskyi. In particular, changes were made and clarified mechanisms for committing crimes were added. These include illegal actions with bank documents during Kolomoiskyi's failure to deposit UAH 5.8 billion into the bank's cash desk, as well as the misappropriation of more than UAH 5.3 billion, which was later legalized.

