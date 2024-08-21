Switzerland joins part of EU sanctions against Russia

The Swiss Federal Council has announced that it is joining the 14th package of sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a government press release.

In particular, they relate to the clarification of bans on Russian diamonds, which are agreed at the international level.

"In addition, the timeframe for granting exemptions for withdrawing investments from Russia has been extended. The goal is to ensure that Swiss companies can legally terminate their business activities in Russia," they said.

The measures come into force on August 27.

The Federal Council added that it will continue to consider other measures of the EU sanctions package and will decide on joining them "in the near future."

