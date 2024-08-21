Fighting in Kursk region did not affect gas supplies to Hungary - Szijjarto

Despite the fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation near the Sudzha gas metering station, there are no problems with gas supplies to Hungary.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó after a meeting of the Hungarian government on Wednesday, 21 August, Yevropeiska Pravda reports, Censor.NET cites.

The head of the Hungarian foreign ministry assures that gas supplies to the country will not be affected, despite the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia, where the Sudzha gas distribution station is located. Gas is mainly supplied from Russia.

In addition, he said that Hungary receives a sufficient amount of gas through other pipelines. In particular, through the Turkish Stream.

"Hungary's energy supply is secure, despite all the challenges you are well aware of," the Hungarian minister said.

Szijjarto also said that Hungary is currently finalising negotiations on oil supplies after the transit of Russian Lukoil's oil through Ukraine became more difficult.

The Hungarian foreign minister once again complained that the European Union does not want to help Hungary solve the problem of Lukoil's oil transit through Ukraine.

"That is why negotiations are now in full swing to ensure a balanced oil supply for Hungary in the long term, despite Ukraine's measures and the fact that the European Commission is not helping us," the Hungarian government spokesman said.

As a reminder, on 18 July, Slovakia and Hungary announced that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"Lukoil has been under sanctions in Ukraine since 2018, but they were limited - they only concerned the withdrawal of capital, restrictions on trade operations and a ban on participation in the privatisation or lease of state property. In June 2024, the National Security and Defence Council significantly expanded them, adding, among other things, a ban on transit.