Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky expressed great respect for the "heroic and brave struggle of Ukrainians."

He said this at a festival in the city of Esztergom in northern Hungary, as quoted by Telex, Censor.NET reports.

"As a soldier, I have the utmost respect for the heroic and brave struggle of Ukrainians, but efforts to negotiate peace show that the war is getting closer to an end," the minister said.

However, the Hungarian defense minister did not explain what "efforts" he was talking about, nor did he say why he believes that a full-scale war in Ukraine is "getting closer to the end."

Read more: Russians seize Tymofiivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

Szalay-Bobrovniczky also accused the West of " stirring up the war" instead of " deterring it." According to him, such actions have allegedly helped Russia build a military industry that will provide the necessary level of ammunition, manpower, and tanks.

Instead, the Hungarian minister believes that Ukraine is exhausting its resources and needs financial support from the West.

This week, Hungarian Minister for European Affairs János Boca wrote in a note to EU countries that Budapest has terminated its "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine.

Read more: Hungary’s decision to simplify entry for Russians and Belarusians threatens security of EU - European Commissioner Johansson