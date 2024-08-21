4912 children still remain in 30 frontline settlements in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts

There are still 4,912 children in 30 frontline settlements in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said this in an interview with the British publication The Guardian.

He noted that all children have already been evacuated from 90 settlements in the region, while another 4,912 children remain in 30 frontline settlements in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

"I spoke about how we, together with the police, rescuers and charitable organizations, are evacuating residents of Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine and how we are preparing for the heating season in the region," he said.

Read more: Soldiers of 72nd SMB destroyed eight enemy armoured vehicles and repelled attack by occupiers near Novomykhailivka. VIDEO

Filashkin noted that the situation at the front is getting more complicated, and the humanitarian situation is getting more complicated as well, which is important for us and our Western allies to remember.



He also thanked foreign journalists who bring the truth to their readers.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Siversk and Ukrainsk in Donetsk region: 2 people died