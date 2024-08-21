"Servant of People" Poturaiev: It is not enough for Metropolitan Onufriy to withdraw from the ROC Synod to fulfill requirements of law

The head of the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Onufriy, cannot simply withdraw from the Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church in order to comply with the law banning religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party, Mykyta Poturaiev, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to the MP, the UOC-MP will have to "take a set of actions" that will prove, in particular, with documents, that they are no longer part of the ROC.

"They have to take a set of actions that will prove, in particular, with documents, that they are no longer part of the ROC. If Onufriy leaves the Synod and everything else remains unchanged, it will not change anything," the MP said.

He noted that this also applies to other priests of the UOC-MP - it is not enough for them to withdraw from the Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church without "fulfilling a number of other conditions provided for by the adopted law."

As reported, on Tuesday, 20 August, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Activities of Religious Organisations in Ukraine", which bans the activities of religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches supported the ban on the UOC-MP.

