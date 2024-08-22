Occupiers struck 88 times in Sumy region during day: 2 people killed, 3 wounded

On August 22, Russians fired 88 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 209 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Druzhba community: there was an air strike by a GAB (2 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: there was a drop of explosive devices from a UAV (5 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (12 explosions), and FPV drone attacks (4 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: a GAB air strike (2 explosions), mortar shelling (37 explosions), artillery shelling (25 explosions) were recorded.

Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy carried out a GAB air strike (2 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions), and FPV drone strikes (9 explosions). In addition, explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (6 explosions).

Esman community: there were air strikes by GABs (11 explosions), FPV drone attacks (7 explosions), mortar attacks (18 explosions). As a result of FPV drone shelling , 2 civilians died and 1 civilian was injured.

Bilopillia community: Russians dropped 10 mines on the territory of the community. The enemy also fired from artillery (3 explosions), conducted air strikes with GABs (3 explosions), and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Hlukhiv community: there were FPV drone strikes (19 explosions), 1 civilian was injured as a result of the shelling.

Myropillia community: there was an air strike by a GAB (3 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with MLRS (1 explosion).

Znob- Novhorod community: 4 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Yunakivka community: Russians fired from artillery (3 explosions).

Svesa community: there were GAB air strikes (4 explosions), as a result of which 1 civilian was injured.

Nova Slobida community: there were recorded GAB air strikes (4 explosions).

Sad community: a rocket attack was carried out (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: FPV drone strikes (4 explosions).

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops attacked the Esman community of Sumy region with GABs, killing 2 people.

