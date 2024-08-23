14 out of 16 "shaheds" were destroyed by air defence forces on night of 23 August. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defence forces destroyed 14 of the 16 attack UAVs launched by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

On the night of 23 August, the Russian Federation attacked with two "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and 16 Shahed-type strike UAVs (launch areas - Yeysk, Kursk - Russia).

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the aviation, electronic warfare units and calculations of the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces shot down 14 Shaheds. Two more were lost in the area, there was no information on damage," the statement said.

Air defence forces were operating in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions.

