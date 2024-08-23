Russian Federation does not plan to significantly redeploy troops from eastern Ukraine to Kursk region - Bloomberg

Russia continues its offensive in eastern Ukraine, despite the fact that it is trying to repel attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Bloomberg agency with reference to an unnamed interlocutor close to the Kremlin.

According to the source, the Russian military command decided not to redeploy significant forces from the front line in eastern Ukraine to help repel the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

A spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, and the Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment.

Some Russian forces were withdrawn from Ukraine after the offensive in the Kursk region, although, according to the Institute for the Study of War, they were unlikely to be front-line troops.

Previously, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War wrote that Russia may redeploy some units operating in the occupied territories of the south and east of Ukraine to the Kursk region, but this may take some time.

"The Kremlin may not be in a hurry to expel Ukrainian forces from the region and instead will continue to prioritize its offensive operations in eastern Ukraine," the publication adds.

