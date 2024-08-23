Ukraine’s attacks could force Russian Federation to pull air defense and aircraft away from front line - WSJ

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian military facilities, which may force the Russian Federation to withdraw aviation and air defense from the front line.

As Censor.NET informs, The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

Senior researcher at the Royal Institute of Combined Armed Forces in London, Justin Bronk, said that damage from UAV strikes is not yet strategically significant for the Russian Federation.

"However, the current level of damage to air bases is something that the Russians cannot simply put up with in the long term, as it will eventually become a serious problem for the (air force. - Ed.) force," he said.

Read more: Russian Federation does not plan to significantly redeploy troops from eastern Ukraine to Kursk region - Bloomberg

Attacks on air bases in the depths of the Russian Federation may force Moscow to redeploy air defense systems away from front-line areas, which will make facilities near the front line more vulnerable.

Also, Ukrainian UAV attacks may prompt the Russian Federation to redeploy part of its fighters and attack aircraft to bases far from Ukraine. This has already reduced the number of glide bomb releases, as planes are forced to fly further to bases and from bases to the front.

The WSJ recalled that Ukraine had previously shot down Russian aircraft with anti-aircraft missiles, but for this, they had to risk deficient air defense systems by moving them close to the front line.

Read more: Russia informs IAEA that fragments of drone were found on territory of Kursk NPP