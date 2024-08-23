Enemy continues active assault actions in Vovchansk, tries to improve tactical situation near Lukiantsi - OTG "Kharkiv"
The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 2 firefights in the area of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.
this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".
According to the report, in the area of Hlyboke, logistical support measures are being taken, and enemy combat units are being manned to replenish losses.
In the Lukiantsi area, the occupiers continue to try to improve their tactical position and set up a secure communications system.
Groups of the 41st motorised rifle regiment of the 72nd motorised rifle division of the 11th Army Corps are being moved in the Starytsia area to replace combat guards.
"In Vovchansk, the enemy continues active assault operations by assault groups of the 4th Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade and the 129th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade in the area of multi-storey buildings. He fired at the city from a TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system," OTG "Kharkiv" said.
Two combat engagements took place over the last day. The enemy also launched 1 missile attack (probably Kh-31) and 1 air strike, using 7 unguided aerial missiles.
In addition, the occupiers launched 56 kamikaze drone strikes and fired 444 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
Losses of the enemy
Ukrainian defence forces are responding adequately to the attacks and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.
The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) over the past day amounted to 104 people.
In addition, the enemy lost 96 pieces of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:
- 1 tank;
- 1 armoured combat vehicle;
- 12 artillery systems;
- 1 MLRS;
- 9 vehicles;
- 8 units of special equipment;
- 64 UAVs;
- 78 shelters for personnel were destroyed;
- 2 storage places for ammunition;
- 1 field storage of fuels and lubricants.
