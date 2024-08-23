Modi: India is ready to make active contribution for peace in Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the state takes a stand in favor of achieving peace in Ukraine through diplomatic means while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.

He said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday, Censor.NET reports.

According to Modi, India had a dual role in the war. The first was humanitarian aid, and the second was to "stay out of the war."

"We were very clear about staying away from the war, but it never meant that we were just indifferent observers. We were never neutral, and we had a side from the very first day. Our side was peace. Therefore, when I came to the land of Ukraine, I came with a message of peace," the Indian Prime Minister emphasized.

Read more: India supports dialogue and diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability in Ukraine as soon as possible - Modi

The prime minister added that India supports respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and "this is of paramount importance to us."

Two years ago in Samarkand, when I met with President Putin, I told him, looking him in the eye in front of the press, that this is not an era of war. And last month, when I visited Russia again to meet with President Putin, I told him clearly that problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. The only way to solve problems is through dialogue and diplomacy. And without wasting a single minute, we must move in this direction. Both sides should sit together and look for ways out of this crisis," Modi said.

According to him, India is ready to "make its proactive contribution" to the peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Mr. President, I have come on the eve of your Independence Day. So I would like us all to work for the speedy restoration of peace, and India will be ready to make its proactive contribution to this goal," the Indian Prime Minister added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Modi honored memory of children who died as result of Russian aggression. VIDEO