Zelenskyy and Modi agree on meeting of bilateral group on military-technical cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to hold the second meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Indian Working Group on Military-Technical Cooperation.

This is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The politicians emphasized the importance of defense cooperation between India and Ukraine. In this context, Zelenskyy and Modi agreed to continue working to promote the strengthening of relations between the defense structures of both countries, in particular through cooperation and partnership in the field of production in India and cooperation in new industries.

"The parties agreed to hold in India in the near future the 2nd meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Indian Working Group on Military-Technical Cooperation, established in accordance with the 2012 Defense Cooperation Agreement," the statement said.

It is not yet known when the meeting of the bilateral group on military-technical cooperation will take place.

As a reminder, on Friday, August 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv. This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991.

