After the start of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of Russia, Belarus has deployed at least a thousand of its military to the Gomel region, which borders Ukraine.

This was reported by the monitoring group "Belarusian Hajun" on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Analysts of the resource note that starting from August 10, the Armed Forces and the Air Force of Belarus began to deploy troops to the Gomel region, which borders Ukraine.

"Belarusian Hajun writes that the reason for the deployment of Belarusian troops to the south of the country is "the situation in Ukraine and the Kursk region of the Russian Federation." According to the resource, a group of at least a thousand people is currently concentrated near the border with Ukraine.

"Recently, several helicopters and attack aircraft, as well as a number of units with armored personnel carriers, tanks and S-300PS air defense systems have been sent to the Gomel region," the Telegram channel writes.

Earlier, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus had allegedly deployed a third of its army to the border with Ukraine.

