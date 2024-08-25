Air defense shot down 8 "Shaheds" out of 9 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 25, the enemy launched rocket attacks and attacked with "Shaheds".

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

Russians attacked the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions with rockets

"The enemy used ground-based missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions: the Iskander-K cruise missile, the Iskander-M ballistic missile, and six Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. As a result of the active countermeasures of the Force's defense of Ukraine, most of the missiles did not reach their targets," Oleschuk noted.

In addition, the Russians launched 9 Shahed attack drones from Cape Chaud in occupied Crimea.

"Eight "Shaheds" were shot down by the calculations of mobile fire groups in the Mykolayiv region," the commander added.

See more: 14 out of 16 "shaheds" were destroyed by air defense forces on night of 23 August. INFOGRAPHICS