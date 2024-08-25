There is no such powerful air defence as near Putin’s dachas in ordinary Russian cities - Zelenskyy

In an interview with representatives of the Indian media, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine knows where Russian air defence is located.

The head of state stressed that Ukraine is aware of the peculiarities of Russian air defence, as it strikes at airfields and energy.

"The way Putin occupies us and does not think about his territories, and we are well aware that this is true. We are now striking at their energy sector, at their military airfields, because we know where they have air defences and where they don't. Just so you know, there are air defences around Putin's dachas, around Moscow, in St Petersburg, but there are no air defences in ordinary towns and cities, in the Kursk region, where we quickly entered. Yes, they have their military there, but they do not have such a powerful air defence as around Putin's home," the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Putin cannot hold on to his territories, so he "must start feeling this war".