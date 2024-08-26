Two power facilities are damaged in Kyiv region

Two energy facilities were damaged as a result of today's massive attack by Russian troops in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Two energy facilities were damaged in Kyiv region. 22 private houses were damaged as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. One house was completely destroyed. Another one was heavily damaged. A warehouse, garages, and three cars were also damaged," the statement said.

In addition, fires on grass flooring in two districts of the region are currently being extinguished.

The consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in all districts of Kyiv region. All operational groups continue their work," emphasized Kravchenko.

He also spoke in detail about the condition of the victims of the enemy attack.

According to Kravchenko, as of 12:00, three wounded residents of the region are already known. A woman born in 1965 was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds. A woman born in 1984 with a five-month-old child was also injured. Preliminary, the mother has a head injury. The baby fell out of the stroller - the girl has a scratched thigh.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that there was damage to infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, August 26, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes against Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze attack drones.