Last academic year, 960 thousand Ukrainian children studied online - MES

As of the end of the last school year, about a million Ukrainian children were studying online.

This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Education and Science Yevhen Kudriavets, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of the end of the school year, 600,000 children were enrolled in online education, 390,000 were enrolled in online education abroad. That is, about a million children are not in the offline education system," Kudriavets said.

The official noted that it is necessary to create conditions for these children to return to full-time education. According to him, this is a set of policies that relate primarily to infrastructure.

"Two and a half billion in subventions were allocated in the spring, which were distributed to 57 projects in the frontline and border regions. And a week ago, the government allocated an additional UAH 5 billion for shelters," the Deputy Minister added.

