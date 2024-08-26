Number of wounded from missile attack on hotel in Kramatorsk increases to 8

A foreign journalist was killed in a Russian missile attack on the Sapphire hotel in Kramatorsk. Five journalists and three local residents were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, as a result of the shelling of a hotel in Kramatorsk by Russian troops on the evening of 24 August 2024, the number of victims increased to 8 people. The wounded are five foreign media journalists aged 38 to 58.

In addition, a 60-year-old hotel employee and 32- and 34-year-old local women who were in their homes were injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, a fracture, cut wounds, multiple bruises, acubarotrauma, head injury and concussion.

Also yesterday, rescuers were able to unblock the body of a British citizen who was killed in a missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces from the rubble of the destroyed hotel building.

"Preliminary, the enemy used an Iskander-M missile," the prosecutor's office added.

Reuters cameraman Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei was seriously wounded in a Russian strike on the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk on 24 August. A British man, Ryan Evans, who worked for Reuters, was killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk.