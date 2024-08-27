Air raid alert in Kyiv and number of regions due to threat of enemy UAVs - Air Force. MAP

On the night of 27 August, Russians attack Ukraine with "Shaheds". An air raid alert is sounded in Kyiv and a number of regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

"New 'Shahed' groups from the north of Kherson region to Mykolaiv region.

UAVs in the north of Mykolaiv region moving northwest.

Several groups of 'Shaheds' in southern Vinnytsia region, heading north.

Several groups of 'Shaheds' in Sumy region moving in a westerly direction.

Several groups of 'Shaheds' in the south and north of Chernihiv region, heading towards Kyiv region.

Several groups of 'Shaheds' in the north of Poltava region, heading for Myrhorod, Poltava," the Ukrainian Air Force reports on the movement of drones

The air alert map as of 00:31 looks like this:

