Russia is preparing series of provocations during elections in Moldova - source

Russian special services are preparing an operation to influence the outcome of the presidential election in Moldova.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a source in the Ukrainian special services.

On 20 October 2024, the Republic of Moldova will hold presidential elections. Russian special services have prepared a series of provocations during this period.

They plan to raise at least $2 million a month to finance the disinformation campaign.

Thus, if incumbent President Sandu wins, Russia plans to push the population to mass protests.

They plan to neutralise Moldova's security forces and security services by spreading distrust between them and the country's citizens.

"Spreading false narratives about the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and the President of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), Igor Dodon. These narratives will be aimed at spreading the idea that Maia Sandu and the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) are dragging the Republic of Moldova into the war in Ukraine, restricting the rights of national minorities, intending to undermine the legitimacy of the presidential elections and selling the country to the European Union without taking into account the interests of its own citizens. The other narrative will be that Dodon is pursuing his personal interests and is ready to betray the Republic of Moldova and the ideals of his electorate to strengthen his position," the source said.

Fake advertisements are also being prepared around Chisinau about the alleged recruitment to the French Foreign Legion. The aim is to create rumours that the Sandu administration is trying to draw Moldova into the military conflict in Ukraine.

"The use of call centres as part of an effort to convince Moldovan citizens that they will be mobilised for the future involvement of the Republic of Moldova in the war in Ukraine. These efforts will be reinforced by creating and posting videos on TikTok, which will show calls and posters promoting the mobilisation of Moldovan citizens," the source said.

In addition, it is reported that Russian special services are preparing to simulate an "economic crisis" by disabling ATMs and spreading fakes about restrictions on the amount of money that can be withdrawn.

Fakes are also being planned against the introduction of postal voting for citizens abroad, as Sandu could allegedly use this to falsify the election results. This disinformation is planned to be supported through social media by publishing videos of "protests" in front of the CEC and the Presidential Administration of Moldova.

Disinformation will also be spread on the "language issue", alleging that Sandu has plans to introduce a policy aimed at reducing the use of the Gagauz language in schools. Such fakes will be published on social media and in the Turkish press.

"The publication of materials suggesting that the government of Maia Sandu will introduce new rules that will prioritise the sale of land to foreigners at a reduced price," the source said, adding that the fake is aimed at farmers.

The Russian special services will also manipulate the "religious issue", alleging that Igor Dodon supported an agreement between the Russian Orthodox Church and local Romanian Orthodox communities that will hold alternate services in local churches. In this way, they want to set the believers of both churches against each other.

The Turkish press is planning to publish materials about Dodon's alleged plans to sell Moldova to Turkey.

There are also plans to disseminate materials about Dodon's support for Russian oligarchs in circumventing sanctions, which is likely to prompt Western governments to impose sanctions against him.