Modi talks to Putin: tells about his trip to Ukraine

On Tuesday, 27 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation.

Modi announced this on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the Indian government, during a conversation with the Russian leader, he told him about his recent visit to Ukraine.

"Today I spoke with President Putin. We discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my thoughts on my recent visit to Ukraine. Reaffirmed India's firm commitment to support a prompt, sustainable and peaceful resolution of the conflict," Modi said in a statement.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Indian prime minister had briefed Putin on the outcome of his visit to Kyiv and "stressed his interest in contributing to the settlement".

"Putin outlined Russia's approaches to resolving the conflict," the Kremlin's statement was quoted as saying.

A day earlier, on 26 August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine with US President Joe Biden on the phone.