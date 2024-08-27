Palianytsia drone missile costs less than $1 million - Fedorov

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the Palianytsia drone missile costs less than a million dollars.

He said this in a comment to the Associated Press, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the military is turning to private companies to further reduce production costs.

"The private market generates solutions incredibly quickly," Fedorov said.

He added that the next step would be to expand production.

"I think this will change the rules of the game, because we will be able to strike where Russia does not expect it today," the minister emphasized.

Read more: Critical enterprises have reserved more than 160 thousand employees through Diia - Fedorov

One of the specialists who participated in the creation of the Palianytsia told AP on condition of anonymity that the drone missile is not a continuation of the Soviet project, but a completely new development from scratch, which was launched about 18 months ago.

In addition, Fedorov said that Ukraine will have all types of missiles.

According to the minister, Russia's vast territories could also be a vulnerability for Russia: "It is impossible to produce enough air defense systems to protect such a large territory. This opens up the possibility for us to operate deep behind enemy lines."

As a reminder, on August 24, the Ukrainian military attacked the Russian military for the first time using a domestic weapon - the Palianytsia drone missile.

Read more: 11 types of reports, Army ID and surveys: Fedorov tells details of Army+ app for military