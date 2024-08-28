Russian Defence Ministry claims to have shot down 12 UAVs over territory of two Russian regions

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that on the night of 28 August 2024, 12 Ukrainian drones were allegedly destroyed over the territory of two regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian Ministry of Defence's statement was quoted by the propaganda news agency "RIA Novosti".

"Air defence systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian UAVs overnight, eight over the territory of Voronezh region and four over Rostov region," the report said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that another oil depot in Rostov region caught fire after a drone attack. It was also reported that after the UAV attack, there was a fire near "explosive objects" in the Voronezh region, and residents of two villages were evacuated.