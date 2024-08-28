Kniazev’s case: HACCU announces indictment

The High Anti-Corruption Court has read out an indictment in the case of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev for receiving undue advantage.

This was reported by the HACC spokeswoman Olesia Chemeris, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The court session on the case of the former head of the Supreme Court took place, where the indictment was read out, and the court proceeded to examine the evidence," she noted.

According to her, Kniazev's case is being considered by a panel of judges chaired by Judge Serhii Moisak.

The next court hearing will be held on September 9 at 10 am.

What is Vsevolod Kniazev accused of?

In May 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the SAPO announced that they had uncovered a scheme to obtain an undue benefit of $2.7 million by the leadership and judges of the Supreme Court.

The case in which the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court received a bribe is connected to the structures of businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho. According to the investigation, Zhevaho was personally involved in organizing the bribe, although he denies it.

This refers to the decision on April 19 by which the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court overturned the ruling of the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal to invalidate the 2002 agreement on the sale and purchase of 40.19% of shares in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP) and transfer them to the former shareholders of the company, who were part of the VS Energy group of Russian businessmen Alexander Babakov, Evgeny Giner, Mikhail Voevodin and Sergey Shapovalov.

On December 13, 2023, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption drew up a report against the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on an administrative offense under Part 1 of Article 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of statutory restrictions on receiving gifts).

According to the NACP, Vsevolod Kniazev received a gift in the form of a 133 sq. m. apartment in the Pecherskyi district (Lypky) of Kyiv at a price significantly lower than the minimum market rent.

On January 30, 2024, the HACC extended the measure of restraint to Kniazev until March 29, 2024, while reducing the bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.

On January 31, Kniazev was granted bail in the amount of UAH 18.168 million. He was released from custody the same day.

On February 6, 2024, the High Council of Justice suspended Supreme Court Judge Vsevolod Kniazev from administering justice until April 6, 2024.

Later, the HCJ dismissed Kniazev from the position of judge in the case of renting a 4-room apartment in Kyiv for UAH 1000. Earlier, courts found Kniazev guilty of violating restrictions on receiving gifts.

