There is no threat of breakthrough at Kyiv HPP, the consequences are being investigated - Ukrhydroenergo

There is no threat of flooding as a result of Russia's strike on the Kyiv hydroelectric power station.

This was stated by Ukrhydroenergo CEO Ihor Syrota, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The debris from the missile strike is currently being cleared. It is not possible to assess the technical consequences, and it is also unclear how long it will take to recover.

"But I want to say for sure that today there is no threat of flooding or dam breach for Kyiv HPP. The plant will pass the water that is available. Some of it will go through the unit, and some of it, if necessary, will be lifted by gates. The plant is operating in the mode in which it can operate today. I think we will find out the consequences of the missile strike by the end of the week," said Syrota.

The CEO of Ukrhydroenergo also added that the plant's employees were not injured in the shelling, as they were in shelters at the time.

Earlier, the media reported that Russia had attacked Kyiv HPP. Later, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, said that there were no threats to the Kyiv HPP dam.