I call on countries that promised Patriot to finally hand them over to Ukraine - Kuleba

Some Patriot systems promised to Ukraine are delayed, so partner countries should speed up the transfer process.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba before the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

He added that in April when Ukraine asked for additional Patriots, "there was good progress," but some systems still haven't been delivered.

"I call on all the countries that promised the Patriot months ago to finally put them in. They are there, they are ready, all that is missing is the final green light. Whatever the reasons, it is time to do it. We are entering the fall. And on Monday we saw how Russia will act," Kuleba emphasized.

He said that he also plans to speak at the meeting about Ukraine's concern about the problem that a lot of time can pass between the promise of certain military assistance and its actual provision, and under such conditions it is impossible to clearly plan actions on the battlefield.

Kuleba noted that he will also call on partners to invest in the production of the weapons needed by Ukraine in Ukraine, which is a cheaper and more resource-efficient way.

Also remind, in July 2024, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to fully protect the sky