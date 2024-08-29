More than 3400 Ukrainian educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed since beginning of full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have destroyed or damaged more than 3,400 Ukrainian educational institutions. The occupiers not only shelled schools and kindergartens but also used them as military bases, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law. Educational institutions in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions suffered the most from Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Yuliia Usenko, Head of the Department for Protection of Children's Interests and Combating Domestic Violence of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a national telethon.

"International humanitarian law prohibits the attack on civilian infrastructure, including educational institutions. Russian shelling of schools is a war crime, which is punishable under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This means that everyone involved in such crimes must be punished," the statement reads.

In total, more than 4,000 war crimes against Ukrainian children are being investigated, resulting in 570 deaths and 1,528 injuries. Children in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions suffered the most. In Kharkiv region alone, more than 400 children were killed or injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Ukraine closely cooperates with the International Criminal Court in investigating Russia's war crimes. Thanks to joint efforts, the ICC has already issued six arrest warrants for high-ranking Russian officials. By the way, two of them are for a war crime - the crime of deportation committed against children.

It is noted that international jurisdiction is needed to bring the highest political leadership of the Russian Federation to justice, as these individuals have diplomatic immunity. Despite this, Russia will not avoid responsibility for its crimes against Ukrainian children.

