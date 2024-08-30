US Army orders Javelin missiles for $1.3 billion, part of which will go to Ukraine

The US Army has ordered Javelin missiles worth USD 1.3 billion, the largest single-year Javelin production contract to date. More than 4,000 Javelin missiles from this contract are being shipped to Ukraine to replenish its stockpile.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Voice of America, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon reported this.

The manufacturers note that this deal is part of a contract for the production of Javelin missiles and related equipment and services that was awarded in May 2023. This multi-year contract could be worth up to $7.2 billion to produce an "unspecified number" of missiles between 2023 and 2026.

The manufacturers report that the contract includes the purchase of Javelin weapon systems and production support for the US Army. According to the report, it is planned to increase production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) to 3,960 per year by the end of 2026.

"Now more than ever, Javelin is recognised as the most effective, battle-proven anti-armour weapon system in the world," said Andy Amaro, President of JJV and Javelin Programme Director at Raytheon.

The joint venture reports that it has more than 25 international customers worldwide and has so far produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable command and control launchers.

As a reminder, the US will provide Ukraine with a new $225 million military aid package, which will include, among other things, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and HIMARS ammunition. It will also include Javelin missiles.