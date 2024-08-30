Air defence forces shoot down 12 enemy UAVs out of 18 - Air Force

On the night of 30 August 2024, the enemy struck with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from Crimea and 18 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved.

"As a result of the air battle, 12 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down, four were lost locally (fell down on their own).

Air defences were operating in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Sumy regions," the statement said.

