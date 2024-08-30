Ruscists attack school in Hlukhiv, Sumy region, it is destroyed - RMA
Russian troops struck Hlukhiv in the Sumy region, destroying a primary school building.
This was stated by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Artiukh during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
"Today at four o'clock in the morning, a strike was made on the village of Hlukhiv, on the primary school. It was also destroyed at the beginning of the new school year," he said.
In this regard, the head of the region said that the number of Russian shelling in the Sumy region has increased, so most schools in the region will have a remote form of study.
