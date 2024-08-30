Control over Novohrodivka is actually lost. Enemy is already entering Selydove - DeepState

Russia has deployed significant forces in the Pokrovsk direction that were in operational reserve. They are now being used to attack in the area of Selydove and Novohrodivka.

According to Censor.NET, Ruslan Mykula, co-founder and analyst of the DeepState project, said this on air of the Espresso TV channel.

"Over the past two and a half weeks, the enemy has made significant progress in the Pokrovsk sector. This is due to the fact that the Russians have deployed significant forces that were in operational reserve. They are now being used for assault operations in the area of Selydove and Novohrodivka," noted Mykula.

According to him, our troops were to some extent unprepared for the intense pressure from the enemy.

At this point, control over Novohrodivka has been effectively lost. The enemy is already entering Selydove and trying to advance to Ukrainsk, another key town in this area," the DeepState analyst added.

On 29 August, DeepState reported that Russian invaders had planted their flag on the administrative buildings of the Kotlyarevska mine east of Selydove.